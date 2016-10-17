Rebecca Akufo-Addo, wife of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo has called for prayers for the New Patriotic Party and her husband, Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of the 2016 general elections.

She made the call when she joined the Shalom Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in the La-Dadekotopon constituency on Sunday to worship.

She was in the company of the parliamentary candidate for the area, Vincent Odotei Sowah.

She told the congregants to pray for God's favour for the NPP presidential candidate as well as the party as it goes into this year's elections in December, urging the congregants to seek the interest of Ghana's future by voting wisely.

Mrs Akufo-Addo urged the congregation to pray without ceasing and desist from any activity that will promote chaos in the upcoming elections.

Together with some party officials, she visited the Ablekuma North Constituency later on Sunday to attend the graduation and exhibition ceremony of the Fifth Delight foundation at Odorkor Official Town.

She assured the gathering that she would work to promote the interest of women and children when her husband is voted into power on December 7.

“I would be a mother for all women and children”, Mrs Akufo-Addo said.

The New Patriotic Party led by Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo is seeking to unseat the governing National Democratic Congress in the upcoming elections.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana