U.S. Embassy Promotes Entrepreneurship in Delta Governorates

“The American people support entrepreneurship and innovation as ways Egyptians can drive their economy forward,” U.S. Agency for International Development Mission Director Sherry Carlin said today. Ms. Carlin opened a forum discussing how to increase entrepreneurship in the Delta region.

Held October 16, 2016, in Mansoura, this one-day networking event brought together aspiring business owners, financial services experts, distributors, producers, and others to explore the unique challenges and opportunities for small business to thrive in this region of Egypt. Discussions focused on how to generate and enhance start-up support, link buyers and sellers in the area, and streamline procedures to promote entrepreneurship development.

“The U.S. Embassy is committed to peace and prosperity for all Egyptians,” Carlin said. “Small businesses are a vital part of the Egyptian economy, and through this forum USAID is helping provide the tools for small businesses to grow and thrive.”

This program is part of a comprehensive package of technical assistance from the American people that promotes job creation, economic development, private sector business growth, and a stronger trade and investment environment. Since 1978, the United States Government through USAID has invested nearly $30 billion in Egypt.