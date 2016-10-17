 FC Decorates Ghanbatt 12 With UN Peace Medal

At Battalion Headquarters located within the premises of Incal Complex, the Force Commander (FC), Lt Gen Derrick Mbuyiselo Mgwebi and other dignitaries decorated Ghanaian Battalion with the United Nations Peacekeeping Medal for having fulfilled the UN Criteria for the award of medals in the service of peace in the DR Congo on October 14, 2016

Delivering the address on behave of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG), Maman Sambo Sidikou the FC acknowledged that the presence of a high powered military delegation from Ghana led by the Chief of Staff , Brig Gen Sampson Kudjo Adati to grace the programme signifies the commitment of Ghana towards global peace and security.

According to the FC who doubled as the Reviewing officer, the record of the Ghanaian troops had been impeccable. He recounted the selfless services of the Ghanbatt 12 that had extended beyond military duties to humanitarian activities to endeared Ghanbatt and MONUSCO to the good people of the DRC.

He reiterated the provision of free medical and dental care to the various locals that visit Ghanbatt health facilities, various donations of food items, Cash and Transportation among other things to orphanages in where Ghanbatt positions are located, collaborative efforts and friendly relationship with the security services and Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) in this place of turmoil would always be remembered.

The Force Commander, spoke well the professionalism and outstanding commitment shown by Ghanaian Battalions to the cause of peacekeeping in Congo for the past 60 years and to MONUSCO hence personnel of Ghanbatt 12 been awarded the medal in the service of peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The FC cautioned troops to respect and uphold the United Nations Zero Tolerance Policy on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse. He did not missed words in saying, one act of misconduct or indiscipline by any troop was going to negate all the gains made and therefore he was going to hold commanders and senior managers responsible for any misconduct.

He further admonished that individually and collectively troops should guard against exploiting and abuse the very people tasked to protect.

Other recipient of the peace medals were MONUSCO Staff Officers as well as Military Observers drawn from various countries serving under the mission.

The medal presentation parade proceeded with a showcase of various tribes performing various rich cultural heritages dances in Ghana to entertain the guest.

Other members of the delegation from Ghana were; Col Osei-Owusu Joseph Prince, Col Kumi Kenneth Kweku, Lt Col Solomon Awah and Cdr Faustina Boakyewaa Anokye.