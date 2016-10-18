Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Africa | 18 October 2016

UN women’s rights committee to review Canada, Burundi, Bhutan, Belarus, Argentina, Switzerland, Honduras, Armenia, Bangladesh, Estonia, Netherlands

By Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) is meeting in Geneva from 24 October to 18 November to review women’s rights in the following countries: Canada (25 October); Burundi (26 October); Bhutan (27 October); Belarus (28 October); Argentina (1 November); Switzerland (2 November); Honduras (3 November), Armenia (4 November); Bangladesh (8 November); Estonia (9 November); and Netherlands (10 November).

The above countries have ratified the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and are reviewed regularly by CEDAW on how they are implementing the Convention. The Committee, which is composed of 23 international independent experts, will hold dialogues with delegations from the respective governments and also be briefed by NGOs and national human rights institutions.

The Committee’s dialogues with the delegations will take place from 10:00 to 13:00 and from 15:00 to 17:00 at Palais des Nations – Room XVI and be webcast at http://webtv.un.org/

CEDAW’s findings, officially termed concluding observations, on the countries reviewed, will be published on Monday 21 November here: http://tbinternet.ohchr.org/_layouts/treatybodyexternal/SessionDetails1.aspx?SessionID=1027&Lang=en



