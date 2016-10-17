Jackson College of Education produces 6,171 teachers



From Sebastian R. Freiku, Kumasi



The Jackson College of Education (JCE), the first Private College of Education running a distance Education programme in Ghana has since its establishment in 2009 produced about 6,171 graduates who have acquired a wide range of transferrable knowledge and skills for the job market.

The College, which is affiliated to the University of Education-Winneba (UEW) with accreditation by the National Accreditation Board (NAB), offers a three year Diploma Programme in Basic Education through Distance Learning at 30 learning centres across the ten regions of the country.

The college, with the objective of making more teachers available in the system rather than have more basic schools without trained teachers, currently has 40 hardworking full-time and 750 part-time staff, 40 centre supervisors and 10 Zonal Co-ordinators on part time basis.

In 2012, the first batch of 178 students graduated while 2,388 students were churned

out in 2013 with a third batch of 1,836 trained teachers forming the 2014 year group of the

institution.

Mrs. Theodosia Jackson, Principal of Jackson College of Education who disclosed this at the fourth congregation of the College said 2,171 students graduated in 2016 to teach in both public and private schools particularly in the rural areas.

According to her, products of the College go through a carefully structured, learner-oriented distance education programme facilitated by interactive modules and weekend face- to -face session with a view of producing competitive graduates for the job market having acquired quality education.

She said the mission of JCE is to assist the youth to acquire hope for brighter future, academic excellence, integrity, life-long learning, respect and stewardship as the core values of the school.

Mrs. Jackson said there are job openings in both public and private sectors and that it was incumbent on the graduates to translate what they acquired into meaningful opportunities and charged the teachers to prove their worth in the job market by showcasing their competitive skills for the world of work.

She mentioned that most of students of the College are gainfully employed in some private schools in all parts of the country and that since the College operates a distance learning module, a good number of the students are already in the working force and are pursuing the programme to advance themselves for promotion in their respective workplaces.

The Principal also indicated that some of the graduates of the College are heads of some basic schools whilst others are pursuing Post-Diploma and Master's Degree programmes.

She further assured that the College is poised to make life meaningful for its graduates by proactively ensuring that graduates of the Jackson College of Education are well placed in various sectors of Ghana.

“The College Management is committed to providing opportunities for its students and graduates at all levels”, the Principal said.

Principal Jackson announced that by dint of hard work, discipline and commitment, the College had been awarded, the 'African Quality Award' for its unparalleled contribution to distance learning education in Ghana.

Mrs. Jackson noted that quality education was required to help the nation harness the resources

for the benefit of humanity pointing to teachers as the bedrock in the provision of quality pupils.

According to her, the most frustrating moment in a child's educational career is to be in a classroom without a teacher which situation she said affects the development of the full potential of a child thus becoming indispensable assets to the nation hence the need to work towards the objective of ensuring quality education for teachers.

(Pix: Mrs. Theodosia W. Jackson, Principal-JCE)