Dangote repositioning to be leading cement supplier in Africa

Cement manufacturing giant, Dangote says it is repositioning to be the leading supplier not only in Ghana but Africa as a whole.

This is after initiating the process to increase its installed annual capacity of 44 million tonnes to 77 million by 2023.

In Ghana, the company has already secured the necessary permits and land to construct a $100 million manufacturing plant.

The cement facility located in Sekondi-Takoradi has a production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes.

The company, headquartered in Nigeria has also re-affirmed its commitment to high quality and lower priced products.

The Plant Director at the Ibese Cement Plant in Nigeria, Armando Martinez Gayegos spoke with JOY BUSINESS.

"The same quality of the product we have in the local [Nigerian] market is the same we have for Ghana as we have a very stringent standard.

"We use the Nigerian standard is as stringent as the European Standard...so we produce for Ghana 42.5 megapascal compressive strength and this is the highest quality you can find in the market," he said.

Mr Martinez Gayegos says if one buys from Dangote, they are buying the best since the best technology is being used to control the quality in the cement plant.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Kuuku Abban | Joy Business