Customers of DKM Microfinance have expressed mixed reactions over the payments of their locked up cash by the Official Liquidator.

Payments for the first batch of validated creditors commenced this morning at the eight selected branches of GCB Bank.

Citi Business News understands that at least 4000 customers will be paid each day starting from today until the final payments are concluded.

Some customers who have been speaking to Citi News' Upper East regional correspondent, Frederick Awuni maintained that they are pleased with the outcome of events.

“I was coerced to invest a total of 16,000 cedis which I had budgeted for some construction work… indeed I am happy even though this is half the total amount I invested with the company. I was given 8000 cedis and I think that it is better than those who will not be receiving anything for their locked up investments,” one customer remarked.

Another opined,“I had used my school fees to invest in DKM so I had to contract a loan to pay my fees; I am however happy that I have received the full amount even though it has delayed.”

Frederick Awuni also reports that hundreds of the expectant customers converged on the premises of the GCB Bank in anticipation of receiving their monies.

According to him, each customer went through a confirmation process that lasted for about five minutes before finally being given the amount to be paid.

Earlier, the spokesperson for some of the affected customers, Fred Kuuyine asserted that his members will only be satisfied when they receive their monies in full.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana