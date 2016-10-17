Presidential Villa And The Strange Curses (1)

I just finished reading the articles on the strange happenings at the Aso Rock – the Nigerian seat of power written by two of our great columnists Rueben Abati and Femi Fani-Kayode and I felt I should add this to what they have shared. The two were in the recent past presidential spokespersons and have worked and lived in the villa, so I respect the accounts of their experiences. They meticulously mentioned names and circumstances to convince their readers.

They both pointed to some personal experiences and things that happened to their colleagues and others while working there. These include strange and terminal sicknesses, sudden deaths and other mysterious misfortunes to them and their relations. I also remember Fani-Kayode had said something about sacrificing lives through plane crashes or something like that recently.

Now, what we want to do here is to elaborate a bit further on what could be the cause(s) of these terrible curses emitting from that place and the possible solution. If you read the two write-ups you would agree with me that they like reporters narrated their experiences, said things as they observed without going deeper into the possible causes and maybe how to remedy the situation.

First of all, to try to understand what is happening there, you must ask these questions: what is the foundation of the place? Who built the structures? What kind of sacrifice was made and still being made at the place? Who are those that visit or work in the place? And who are the opponents, forces against the occupant of the seat?? When you put all these answers together then, you will come to the conclusion that is normal for the place to be having a high-level spiritual conflagration that with be emitting those terrible curses these men have enumerated. Or how do you think the devils will be gathering and there won’t be such demonic emissions? Is it possible! The place is spiritually ‘overheated’ and there must be toxics, releases and reactions.

These write-ups reminded me of my contribution ‘’Nigeria: Rumbling in the Spirit’ in 2010, about the plans to poison then President. It was published by Guardian, Sunday, 7th Nov, 2010 (page 58) and because of the seriousness of the revelation was repeated under a different caption ‘Why the king Must Depend on God’ on Sunday, 27th Feb, 2011. The action and reactions of this was also well capture in my book Power of Midnight Prayer by Gabriel Agbo (Pages 162-170, amazon.com, 2012).

There is truly constant spiritual, diabolical plans against those in authority and where they seat. As I read the account of Rueben Abati this my little contribution came to my mind (and thank God I personally sent him a copy of the book while still in that villa). I believe that it was prayer that saved Jonathan that period. In fact, the cloud was so thick that some interests called me and demanded that I should not continue with the revelation. My God! They wanted the man out by all means. Do you now know why the man and his wife did not wait for the final whistle before running away from the place? Don’t laugh.

Now back to the point, first, we must investigate the foundation of the place. There could be terrible sacrifices made at the foundation. We know that some of our so-called political, traditional and business leaders are neck-deep into occultism. They practically serve Satan.

They involve in various abominable, dangerous and constant satanic sacrifices to obtain and retain their positions, influence and wealth. It is some of these demonic rituals (that most times involve burying live animals, objects and even humans) that can emit these kinds of powerful spiritual reactions.

Some of these people of power deliberately offer their children, wives, relations, workers and other innocent people to demonic powers to grab and keep their positions. Is it still news that most of them belong to both local and international occult groups. In fact, they cannot allow you to come up or get patronage if you don’t ‘belong’.

There was a time you never got any position or contract if you didn’t belong to the Ogboni secret cult. True. So, why won’t strange things happen to and around them? Now, were you not here when our two top most leaders were accusing themselves of such high level occultism? The boss first accused the deputy of bringing powerful native doctors into the villa (this same villa!) and the deputy responded by telling us that his boss is dirtier because he is involved in some of the most dangerous secret societies in the world.

So, where were all those dangerous sacrifices made and why won’t terrible curses, sickness, deaths, misfortunes, etc, emit from there? Tell me. But these problems are not perculiar to Nigeria. It is a global issue. Please, we will continue.

Rev Agbo is the author of the book Power of Midnight Prayer. Website: www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo E-mail: [email protected] Tel: 08037113283