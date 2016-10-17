Ghana Poultry Farmers Association Donate Eggs To Children Hospital

The Ghana Poultry Farmers Association has donated crate of eggs to Children Hospital in the Greater Accra Region. The eggs wealth Gh 420 is meant to support the live of children in the hospital.

Speaking at the short ceremony in Accra, Vice president of Ghana Poultry Farmers Association, Napoleon Agyeman Oduro said the donation forms part of the world Egg Celebration Day.

“As we Celebrate this day, it is important for us to show love to some orphange homes and hospitals especially children hospital like this because eggs are a complete protein food. Each egg contains 6 grams of protein per serving therefore children must benefit enough .”He said.

According to him, Proteins are the building blocks for a young body and are required for new cell generation and regeneration of cells.

Mr. Oduro said Ghanaians consume only 18pieces of eggs compare to other countries does not help the Poultry industry to grow.Meanwhile if the consumption goes high it will create employment and also help the industry to pay income tax.

He added that Ghanaians should desist form the fear of eating egg because consumption of egg has no limit.

With this there is the need for us to create awareness .

Mr. Oduro appeals to government to come on board to support the association as means of creating soft loans for farmers.

He therefore encourage parent to give their children eggs more frequently because it helps kids grow bigger and stronger.

Receiving the eggs on behalf of the hospital Priscilla Tete Donkor a dietitian thanks the association for considering the hospital towards the celebration of the egg day.

According to her parents must ensure that their kids consume one egg a day and desist from given them multivitamin at all.