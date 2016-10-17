NDC Hijacks 120 Metro Buses … For campaign launch



From Issah Alhassan & Richard Owusu-Akyaw, Kumasi.

COMMUTERS WHO patronize the state-run Metro Mass Transit Buses were left frustrated on Saturday, after failing to secure transport to their various destinations.

The MMT yard at Abrepo Junction in Kumasi, was virtually empty after the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) seized more than 120 buses (at the last count) to cart supporters from in and around the Ashanti Region.

In an attempt to bolster its support and psychologically prove to their opponents that they were really on the grounds, the ruling party decided to bus ‘artificial’ supporters from far and near in the Ashanti Region to the Jubilee Park, where they officially launched the Ashanti Regional Campaign and the ambitious 1.5 million Votes target.

When The Chronicle visited the venue, 120 of the buses were counted but there were others trooping in with ‘supporters’ of the party.

The conduct of the party resulted in seething anger amongst travelers, who patronized the MMT as means of transport.

Passengers from places such as Techiman, Tamale, Bolga, Ayanfuri and Sunyani amongst other places had to pass the night in Kumasi or were compelled to find alternative means of transport to ‘ferry’ them to their destinations, amidst anger and frustrations.

Even some of the staff and drivers of the MMT were not happy with the decision to hand virtually all the buses to the NDC for their campaign activities, as many of them were heard complaining bitterly.

At the Asem School Park, where the buses were parked, awaiting the return of supporters, some drivers of the buses (clearly identified in their staff uniform) were heard on the phone, talking to their colleagues and complaining that “all the buses had been ceased by the NDC”.

Former Ambassador to the United States of America (USA) Daniel Ohene Agyekum, assuming the title of a Prophet at the launch of the regional NDC campaign, predicted that President John Mahama would soon be crowned the president of Ghana.

Prophet Daniel urged NDC members to redouble their efforts and work hard. He also advised them to avoid complacency because the battle ahead is not easy.

Vice President Amissah Arthur launched the Ashanti regional campaign of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with a call on the people of Ashanti region to vote for President John Dramani Mahama.

He mentioned provision of hospitals, markets, roads and other infrastructure rolled out by the government, adding that Mr. Mahama and the NDC need another four years to develop Ghana.

The deputy General Secretary of NDC, Mr. Koku Anyidoho, chastised Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the former deputy governor of Bank of Ghana for spewing lies about the Ghanaian economy. Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament for Asawase, who largely spoke in the Hausa dialect, urged NDC members to vote for John Mahama and remain vigilant during the polls.

He urged them to remain at the collation centres even if they have lost the parliamentary seat and make sure the right figures are registered.

Equating Ghana's elections to Nigeria, the Managing Director of the State Housing Company, Mr. Samuel Sarpong told the gathering that Ghana's economy risks a recession should the NPP be voted to power.

The Nhyiaeso NDC parliamentary aspirant urged Ghanaians to take a cue from Nigeria, where Nigerians cried for change and brought in President Mahamadu Buhari, only for things to fall apart in the West African nation.



