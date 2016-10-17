Veep asks for the moon in Ashanti



From Ernest Best Anane, Kumasi.

PAA Kwasi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, the Vice President and running mate of President John Dramani Mahama has expressed optimism that the ruling National Democratic Congress will win over one million votes in the Ashanti region in the upcoming parliamentary and Presidential elections.

He said the NDC regional campaign launch in Kumasi last Saturday that such number of votes will only make the election a mere formality for the ruling party.

The NDC has targeted 1.5 million votes in Ashanti region said to be the strong hold of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP). The Veep is asking for two million votes over and above the party’s initial target.

The Vice President stated that, the teeming supporters who attended the launch were unimaginable, an indication that the party was going to win more than the 1.5 million votes target.

He reminded voters in the region to reciprocate the provision of infrastructural development in the region by the Mahama led NDC administration by voting massively for the president and the parliamentary aspirants in appreciation to enable the government to

continue providing more development projects. He entreated the party faithfuls and supporters to go out and sell the good works of the NDC government, go to the towns, village to village, house to house, work places and market centers to help attract more votes for NDC to win massively.