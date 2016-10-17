NPP man detained over Mills posters



From Richard Owusu-Akyaw, Kumasi

Luck eluded a man who took upon himself to paste “Who killed Atta Mills? posters in Kumasi after he was brutally assaulted by the local boys in the area.

An eye witness, (name withheld) who spoke to The Chronicle explained that last Friday about 20:00 GMT, National Democratic Congress (NDC) sympathizers at the Akwatia Line, near The Light House Assembly of God Church, assaulted a man suspected to be in his late thirty’s and a member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), after he was found pasting posters with inscription: “Who killed Atta Mills” in the vicinity.

The poor man is reported to have been mobbed by twenty people, unleashing their muscular strength on him, after they caught him pasting the said posters on one of the walls at Akwatia Line.



Eight police vehicles stormed the area and whisked the embattled man away into police custody and restored order to Akwatia Line, following a distress call to the Zongo police station.

The acting Divisional Commander of Manhyia Police, Rev. Dr. Supt Samuel Andane Nyamekye, who confirmed the story to The Chronicle, declined to comment further on the issue.

According to him, the case is under investigation and until it's over, the police cannot utter a word about it.