Flagstaff House flares over GCB scandal



News Desk Report.

Tension is reportedly building up at the seat of government, after financial mismanagement at the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) had been exposed by the media.

The Chronicle is reliably informed that President Mahama is unhappy with the reports that millions of loans have been given out to certain clients of the bank by the Board, headed by Mr. Daniel Owiredu, without the proper collaterals, as pertains in the banking industry.

The government is unhappy that though the financial scandal brought about by the DKM Financial Services, which is threatening the retention of the government in the December elections, is yet to be resolved, the GCB issue has also gained currency in the media.

The concern of the government is coming on the heels of the alleged petition sent to the Presidency by shareholders of the bank, demanding investigations into the case.

National Security, The Chronicle understands, has already investigated the scandal, but its findings are yet to be made public. The Chief of Staff has equally met parties to the issue, but is yet to make any public comment.

The current Board of the largest indigenous bank, GCB, is facing a credibility crisis, following revelations that it sanctioned several huge loans without the requisite collateral from some influential clients.

The Board succeeded in approving 'uncollateralised' loans to cronies, putting the bank's finances in an awkward position.

Mr. George Fuachie, Head of Corporate, who has refused to answer The Chronicle enquiries, and another senior staff, have been fingered as two officials of the bank aiding the Board to take unilateral decisions inimical to its growth.

The Risk Manager of the bank was, a few weeks ago, recalled from his annual leave, in order not to create room for suspicion, following the appointment of a new Managing Director.

“He (Risk Manager) was recalled from his August leave to come and work, so that their illegal activities will not be exposed,” a source disclosed.

Confidential documents leaked in the past weeks indicate that some individuals and corporate institutions, which 'have less convincing collaterals’, have been given huge loans, raising questions about due diligence and fairness.

“Cronyism is the order of the day here; we just give loans anyhow without any collateral. This is affecting our operations.

“The Board has practically taken over everything, and is acting unilaterally with these two gentlemen,” an angry source told this reporter.

It was recently reported that one of the officials has been taking huge financial commitments from clients and corporate bodies for easy facilitation of their loans. This action has been described as professionally unethical and criminal.

The Board of GCB Limited appointed Mr. Daniel M. A. Owiredu as its Chairman on Wednesday, October 22, 2014.

Mr. Owiredu was the past President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines and also the Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Golden Star Resources Limited, a Canadian mining company operating in Ghana, before he was appointed to the GCB Board.

Meanwhile, myjoyonline.com reported on September 29 that preliminary investigations carried out by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has exonerated the Board Chairman of GCB Bank of any wrongdoing in the current impasse, but faults him for heading the Credit Committee of the bank, in addition to his apposition as Board Chairman.

The following is the full report, as filed by myjoyonline.com;

Preliminary investigations carried out by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) have exonerated the Board Chairman of GCB Bank of any wrongdoing in the current impasse at the bank.

There have been recent reports in the media suggesting that Daniel Owiredu has been pushing the Bank to approve loans without collateral.

A recent statement issued by the Bank described the reports as 'malicious' and without a basis adding such reports and publications should be “treated with the contempt that they deserve.”

According to sources at the Central Bank, they were to step in and do their own investigations to establish the veracity of these reports because of the impact of such reports on the bank.

The source said BoG investigations shows that Mr. Owiredu has not acted in any way that affects the operations and dealings of GCB Bank, especially when it comes to the granting of loans.

The Central Bank, however, maintains that there might be the need to take a second look at the Board Chairman heading large credit committee of GCB Bank.

It also established that Mr. Owiredu has not got the necessary expertise to supervise that committee or in instances where he chairs the large credit committee, he should not sit on the Board when that committee presents its reports.

Meanwhile, banking consultant Nana Otuo Acheampong fears the bank could suffer greatly for this.

He said everything must be done to solve the situation internally to ensure that investors and depositors do not suffer for this.