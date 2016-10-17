Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, running mate of the New Patriotic Party has asked residents in the Northern parts of the country to vote against President John Mahama in the December 7 polls.

This he said is because President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress government do not love the people in those regions but only care about their “stomach and pockets.”

“They only love their stomachs. They only love their stomachs. The one who loves Northerners is Nana Akufo-Addo. We have to vote for a government of integrity, a government that has compassion, a government that has honesty and a government that has vision, we are not going to vote on tribal basis, we are going to vote for our future and that future rests with a government under Nana Akufo-Addo,” he noted.

Dr. Bawumia who made the remark on Sunday at a mini-rally at Buipe in the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency of the Northern region also accused the NDC of indulging in tribal politics.

“The NDC has run out of the arguments, they cannot win the policy debate so they are resorting to tribalism, they want to divide this country. They say John Mahama is a Northerner, but what happened to the SADA Money? Who chopped the SADA Money? If they loved Northerners they wouldn't have looted the SADA money”

“They say they love Northerners but they haven't paid school feeding grants for our secondary schools in the north for two terms in a row; they say they love the Northerners but who chopped the GYEEDA money?” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia also lambasted government for scrapping the teacher trainee allowances saying the move has the propensity of ending dreams of some potential teachers in the country.

“Who has refused to pay the Teacher training allowances which benefits Ghanaians including Northerners? Who has refused to pay the Nursing training allowances that benefits Ghanaians including northerners? They say they love Northerners, why has prices of fertilizers gone up so high? Our youth cannot find jobs and yet they say they love Northerners,” he said.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin