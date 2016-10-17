On Finance Today: Access Bank Supports CFOs In Ghana

Accra, Ghana--Access Bank Ghana Limited has demonstrated its support to the development of Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in the country as a way of contributing to national growth.

The company recently sponsored the maiden edition of the Regulus CFO Forum aimed at highlighting opportunities for partnerships, strategic insights and business networking among top finance executives in Ghana.

The Head of Corporate Banking at Access Bank Ghana Limited, Mr. Anthony Mensah, said “CFOs play key roles in our organizations hence, the need to offer them the necessary support to enhance their performance in delivering”.

He further explained that “CFOs are the backbones of their organizations, and their hard work support these organizations to pay taxes among other contributions towards national development. And Access Bank Ghana is proud to support such a course”.

According to him, “Access Bank is an African Bank committed to embrace and support projects that seek to promote national development. At Access Bank, our values play a vital role in our decision making processes. They are the bedrock of our culture and they form the keystone for all we do and accomplish”.

The Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Madam Mona Quartey, who was the Special Guest at the launch, expressed her delight in the idea of CFOs in Ghana engaging themselves to improve their work performance, which also impacts national development.

“Regulus CFO Forum is the first of its kind as a function focused business professional group in Ghana whose great value cannot be overstated”, she added.

She further encouraged other professional groups to emulate the example of Regulus CFO Forum, and challenged participants and members of the forum to continue to stay focused in their activities for the benefit of their various businesses and Ghana.

The President and Founder of the group, Mr. Hitesh Makhija, (a Chief Financial Controller at Olam Ghana Limited), said “the forum aims to be the best CFO networking platform in Ghana with a membership of at least 20percent of Ghana’s GDP contributing companies across all sectors of the economy.

Regulus CFO Forum is a new series of CFO fora that seek to provide immense value to CFOs in the country through training on business strategies; create mentorship opportunities for new members; create a platform to share best practices; give CFOs advance information on valuable economic trends and activities; and provide high-value, in touch events for its members.

The maiden session was based on the theme: "The CFO’s Role in Today’s Digital Economy”, and participating members included CFOs and Financial Directors (FDs) from PZ Cussons Ghana, Allterrain Services, SBC Beverages (Pepsi Bottlers), Stallion Group and Beiersdorf Ghana Limited.

The rest were Mohinani Group, Japan Motors, Vodafone, Access Bank, Interplast Limited, Expro International Group, Focos Orthopedic Hospital, Right Holdings Limited, Predictive Excellence and Invest Corporation.