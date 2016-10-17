2016 Polls: NPP Will Monitor Voting With Thugs - Bugri Naabu

The Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Daniel Bugri Naabu has stated the party will deploy 40 strongly built men to every single polling station in the region to police ballot boxes on voting day.

The move, he said, is to prevent a repeat of the "naked thievery" that characterized the 2008 and 2012 elections respectively.

According to him, Ghanaians never intended to change the NPP government but the NDC, through electoral theft, averted the will of the people.

Mr. Naabu who was addressing a rally at Savelegu at the campaign of the party’s parliamentary nominee, Mohammed Abdul Somed Gunu Saturday said the NPP will protect the sanctity of the election through its deployment of the 40 well-built men.

"Members of Kukurudu, my brothers and sisters greetings to you all for the massive turnout; this means that the election is won already but what I have to tell you is that you know the NDC, they know how to steal. They stole in 2008 and snatched it from us in 2012. So I beg you my elders what I have for the youth is that this year’s election if care is not taken they will steal again,” he said.

“So on December 7, get some young and strong men about 40 to guard the box and if the thieves come to snatch away the boxes break their legs. You were witnesses to the Supreme Court ruling, would you allow them to steal again? If they steal again we are dead so this one is do-or-die. Don't agree! If they are not afraid of guns and cutlass we are also not afraid,” added Naabu.

The launch was attended by supporters, regional, constituency and National executives including Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Gabby Okyere-Darko, Mustapha Hamid and a host of others.

The parliamentary candidate promised the constituents better leadership when voted to power.

Mr. Somed Gunu is to battle it out with the NDC's Alhassan Abdallah Red who is also the Municipal Chief Executive of the area. He is currently faced with a lot of internal problems including accusation of treachery and causing divisions among members of the NDC in the constituency.⁠⁠⁠⁠