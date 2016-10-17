He is a successful banker and co-founder of one of Ghana’s private investment banks, Data Bank.

Ken Ofori-Atta’s move from the pristine precincts of the bank and foray into the tempestuous politics of Ghana has surprised many.

But the soft-spoken, respected investment banker, says his passion for seeing a great Ghana supersedes the desire for personal comfort and accumulated wealth.

Now the Director of Fundraising of the NPP, Ofori-Atta says he is sacrificing his personal comfort to be politically involved because he wants to see a great nation.

“Angie and I have been truly blessed, that really, we can afford to sacrifice. But beyond that are the examples of our forebears who really fought hard for this nation,” he said.

Ghanaians must get back to believing what the black star is about and let it shine, he told Joy FM’s Super Morning Show host, Kojo Yankson Monday.

“I don’t want to see a better Ghana, I want to see a great Ghana,” he declared.

Mr. Ofori-Atta said there are many more smart people outside the political arena than those in politics and they must get involved. It is a civic duty, he said.

“I want my children to come back to this country to help build it; I want the average citizen to have access; I want people well educated; you want a confident nation where people are negotiating to our best interest; where when a foreign investor comes and sit with Joe Manu, he knows he is Ghanaian and he the favoured person and he will strike a deal that is 6o% over the other guy I suppose just take 10%...and so once the stream picks up, everything goes up,” he observed.

No sacrifice, he said, is too great for Ghana, drawing inspiration from those who died for the nation.

“If you see the Danquahs, the Busias and the Nkrumahs and co who have died for the country, I mean that is the ultimate sacrifice. You read some of Danquah’s poems when he was in prison and he was still praising Ghana…so may be, we are chickens,” Mr Ofori-Atta said.

