The First Time Voters Project, an educative initiative which aims to raise meaningful participation of the youth in Ghana's political processes, is an initiative of Sandra Ankobiah who is a Lawyer and has recently co-founded a Media Training Facility in Accra, SN Media Learning Tree. Sandra, who is also a TV Host, has tasked herself to educate first time voters whilst motivating their involvement and addressing the decline in their political and electoral participation.

The nationwide campaign, kicked off at the All Nations University College in Koforidua on September 14. Since then, it has made stops at the Koforidua Technical University, the Islamic University College in Accra, and also Jamestown and the Nima market where the fisherfolk and market people were all taken through the electoral and voting process, as well as electoral offences.

Sandra stresses that the project seeks to advocate for meaningful young people’s participation that is necessary for democratisation and social inclusion of the youth as a means to address the generation’s continuing apathy and alienation to political processes.

"The importance of voter and civic education during an election year cannot be overstated. Such an initiative will assist first time voters in better understanding their rights and responsibilities, as well as giving them sufficient knowledge about the country’s electoral process and political system," Sandra said.

"We want to inform students beyond just having the right to vote. We want a vibrant Ghana or future generations but that will mean young people understanding the privileges and opportunities available to them," Sandra said. “This is why the First Time Voters Project is dedicated to enlightening young voters on the importance of getting involved in the political process.”

At every stop, Sandra also advises on the need to embrace peace and desist from partaking in any form of electoral violence.

The project is supported by the Electoral Commission Of Ghana, The National Commission For Civic Education, Global Food Network, and the EIB Network.