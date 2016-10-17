Green Talent from Ghana 2016 to be awarded at Alumni Conference

Leading young scientists from 16 countries to meet Germany’s sustainability research elite on 17-26 October and visit green science’s hotspots

Official award ceremony takes place at largest Green Talents alumni meeting to date

A highly diversified programme of workshops and events awaits Green Talents alumni, German sustainability researchers, companies and government representatives

Bonn: The Green Talents Award held under the patronage of the German Research Minister Professor Johanna Wanka is recognizing young talented researchers for the eighth time and providing a platform to share their innovative and creative ideas which aim to answer pressing sustainability and environmental protection questions of our time. This year, Abubakari Ahmed, a PhD Student in Sustainability Science who focuses his research on the sustainability assessment of large-scale land acquisitions for biofuel in Ghana, was among the winners.

A high-ranking jury of experts selected 25 up-and-coming scientists out of 757 applications from over 104 countries. The award consists of the “Green Talents – International Forum for High Potentials in Sustainable Development” where the awardees travel through Germany for two weeks, to visit hotspots of green science and to meet the sustainability research elite. In the following year, the Green Talents have the possibility to conduct research in Germany for up to three months.

The 25 awardees will be honoured during a festive award ceremony at the Green Talents Alumni Meeting 2016 attended by representatives of the participating institutions, their experts, jury members, politicians and other distinguished guests. Minister Professor Johanna Wanka will open the conference; Professor Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, will hold a keynote speech on “Climate effects and vulnerability.”

Both conference and festive award ceremony will be held on 27 October 2016 at Kosmos, Berlin.