Kanda Residents Frown Upon Ejection

The government's plan to eject residents of South Kanda Estates, Accra to pave way for the Accra Regeneration Project appears to be meeting resistance from the soon-to-be affected residents.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Derrick Opey, Secretary for South Kanda Residents Association said the SHC had issued a press release last August, creating the impression that the blocks of flats within the Kanda estates were not fit for habitation and therefore the residents needed to be relocated to a new site.

“The residents of Kanda under the mandate of the South Kanda Residents association would like to inform the management of State Housing Company and the public that the information about the blocks of flat not being fit for habitation is untrue and that no such assessment has been done by AESL.”

The statement said “there are eighteen (18) blocks in total, fourteen (14) of these properties have been bought by residents over a leasehold period where the residents have documentation to back this claim.”

According to the association “Residents of three (3) out of the fourteen (14) blocks have recently received a law suit from the Land Division ordering them to relocate to the proposed new site after its completion. The residents are opposed to the order due to the concerns they have raised with SHC in terms of the relocation site and the proposed new residential facility.”

They said the relocation site is a small park being used by the local residents for recreational activities and events and also as a field for children who attend school at SAL Valley Primary/JSS for their physical education activities.

“The proposed new block as we have been informed is a high rise building which will go up to seven (7) floors with elevators and other modern architecture designs exhibiting exactly that of a luxury apartment. The residents have made it clear to SHC of not being interested in such a facility since the issue of elevators can be fatal to accommodate the lifestyle of the residents and will only agree if the structure will go up to three (3) floors with the provision of staircases.”

They said underneath the relocation site lied “a water pipe and a gigantic gutter that serves the whole community and therefore will be grateful if SHC does not tamper with that since it might create a lot of inconveniences for the residents.”

The residents therefore want the government to ask the SHC “to find a more suitable location in Kanda for the new residential facility which the residents will consider, if favorable, to help the project become beneficial to all.”

By William Yaw Owusu