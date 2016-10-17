Ayariga Thrill Ashaiman Residents

Ayariga's arrival at the launch. INSET: Some supporters under the canopies

THE PEOPLE of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region were treated to what could be described as an exciting comic show on Saturday when the founder of All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, supervised the campaign launch of the party's parliamentary candidate, Yakubu Musah.

The disqualified leader of the APC did not bother about the handful of the party supporters who attended the launch as he entertained them with various issues.

At about 4:00 pm, the erection of the platform was yet to be completed, with about 48 supporters – made up of 13 males and 35 females – seated under two canopies.

The traditional authorities who also arrived before the programme commenced had to look for shelter elsewhere until the arrival of the special guest.

The police personnel detailed to maintain law and order were seen relaxing as they waited for the founder of party and the start of the programme.

Some few minutes later, the reportedly 'hired' supporters started pouring in from various areas with some on motorbikes and buses.

Some supporters under the canopies

Finally, Mr. Ayariga, who was scheduled to grace the occasion at about 10am as special guest, turned up in the municipality at about 5:30 pm with his vice presidential candidate and Yakubu Musah, under the escort of commercial motor riders popularly known as okada – as the police administration had withdrawn his bodyguards following his disqualification to contest in the presidential race by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The reason for his lateness as speculated by some supporters of the party, was to give them ample time to bring more supporters from all over the place to attend the event.

As the supporters expressed disappointment for the late take-off of the event, Mr Ayariga took time to dance to various tunes on his request to entertain them.

Although he was billed to speak after some dignitaries had spoken, he took the microphone immediately he mounted the dais to host the programme as a master of ceremony (MC) and at the same time special guest.

He started his almost an hour-long speech before recognising that some traditional authorities had been invited to the launch who needed to be acknowledged.

The long speech did not allow time for prayers before the start of the programme; but were said when the parliamentary candidate took his turn to address the people.

After speaking for over an hour, Ayarig ended by giving other speakers only five minutes each to give their discourses since it was getting late and people had to leave.

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman

