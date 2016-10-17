Ghanaians Get Top Posts At ECOWAS Brown Card Scheme



Two Ghanaians have been appointed as Chairman and Secretary General of the ECOWAS Brown Card Scheme respectively at the just-ended 33rd Ordinary Session of the Council of Bureaux of the Scheme held in Accra.

Godfred Djane, Managing Director of Millennium Insurance Company, is the new chairman of the Executive Committee of the Council of Bureaux while Winfred Dodzi of Ghana Insurers Association has been appointed as the new Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of ECOWAS Brown Card Scheme.

Mr. Djane, who took over from Léopold Keita, was sworn into office during the three-day conference in Accra, while the new Secretary General's appointment takes effect in January, 2017.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman said, “By the confidence you have reposed in me, I wish to assure you that I will work tirelessly towards the realization of the noble objectives of the scheme as envisaged by the founding fathers which we have all been striving to achieve over the years.”

The conference was under the theme, 'The Relationship between the ECOWAS Commission and its Established Institutions and Agencies: The Case of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme.'

Representatives of member countries such as Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo attended the conference.

