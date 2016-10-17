A Harlot Teaching A Nun Morality!

“The fight against corruption should start with an incorruptible president. I have said so before and will repeat it today. I can assure you in all humility that I'm not, have never been and will never be corrupt”—Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

I have heard it said that we live in a funny world. I’ve also read many stories that support that claim. But seeing a harlot trying to teach a nun morality has cleared all the fogs in my medulla. Indeed, we live in a very absurd world!

The word “morality” takes its root from the Latin word “moralitas”, which means “manner, character or proper behavior”. Morality can therefore be defined as “the distinction between right and wrong or proper and improper behaviour”.

A harlot, we all know, is someone who exchanges sexual favours for cowries. A harlot would open her legs for any man, so long as he has the ability to reward her financially for her sexual prowess. It is, therefore, puzzling to see an unrepentant whore proclaiming publicly that a nun should come to her for lessons in morality!

Yes, the nun is human so she cannot claim infallibility. Fallible she may be, but we still cannot deny the fact that she strives daily to help the needy and live a very chaste life in order to please the Bearded Old Man above. The life she lives is enough to make one see the irony and absurdity in a harlot trying to teach her proper behaviour.

Abusuapanin, need I remind you that we are in the silly season? The silly season has afforded politicians the opportunity to make all manner of funny claims. In a desperate attempt to convince the electorate to vote for them to stay in power and continue their corrupt acts, some politicians are shamelessly throwing mud at their opponents. A recent example is Mr Ogwanfunu calling Nana D and his party folks unpatriotic.

You heard right! Their only crime is that they had the audacity to look Mr Ogwanfunu in the eye and call a spade by its real name. They minced no words in telling him about his corrupt acts and how his ineptitude has led to the country having a very fragile economy.

Dazed and confused by the heavy punches, Mr Ogwanfunu resorted to one thing that he knows to do best: vomit very foul-smelling words. He borrowed the unpatriotic tag and put it on Nana D. But the tag soon fell off because it did not belong on Nana D's shirt.

Have you ever wondered why the tag refused to stick? Such is a man who has used over 40 of his 72 years on earth to the service of his country and compatriots. He saved the country huge cowries by staying in his own house during his tenure as Attorney-General and Minister of Foreign Affairs. He never facilitated the provision of contracts to friends; neither did he receive any bribe disguised as gift from any contractor. Even primary two pupils know that such a man cannot be said to be unpatriotic.

Unpatriotic is a Vice-President who inflates the cost of Embraer jets and lines his pocket with the difference. Unpatriotic is when a Minister of Sports goes on a spending spree and a President protects him because he was his Campaign Manager in the previous election. Unpatriotic is a Vice-President who facilitated the provision of contracts to a foreigner in return for a Ford Expedition.

Truth is that a corrupt leader can never teach an incorruptible one about patriotism. Patriotism is not about rhetoric and mouth-twisting political slogans. Neither is it about showmanship and dancing on campaign platforms.

You see, he who wants to teach others about patriotism must show patriotism. It is the reason Nana D can proclaim that he is incorruptible. His record both in private practice and public service speaks for itself. His incorruptible nature and love for the nation cannot be denied by any objective person. I wonder if same can be said of Mr Ogwanfunu!

The constant pointing of fingers at opponents by Mr Ogwanfunu does not change the fact that he is corruptible. It rather amplifies John Mark Green's saying that, “The self-righteous scream judgment against others to hide the noise of skeletons dancing in their own closets”. I rest my case!

See you next week for another interesting konkonsa, Deo volente!