Guinness Rewards Key Distributors

Francis Agbonlahor, MD, GGBL (2nd right) presenting award to Boakye Yiadom

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) has held its annual Key Distributor (KD) conference in Ho, Volta Region to reward deserving distributors and strategize as well.

Speaking at the conference, Luck Ochieng, Sales Director of GGBL said, “Our key distributors are key partners of our business and every year we meet to evaluate our performance and partnership to ensure we deliver the best product and experience to our consumers.

“We also use this opportunity to celebrate our best performing distributors for the past year which is true to our purpose of celebrating life everyday, everywhere. I am encouraged by the passion and commitment we share with our distributors to maintain and extend our leadership in Ghana's beverage industry.”

Rewards

Boakye Yiadom of Ricky Limited in Kumasi was adjudged the Best Key Distributor for 2016 for its exceptional performance.

He was presented with a 709 Tata Truck while Lesken Enterprise located in Bolgatanga, which was adjudged the Second Best Key Distributor, won a 407 Tata Truck as well.

Double Cee Enterprise from Koforidua placed third and was presented with GH¢15,000 worth of office furniture.

Aspet A Company Limited and Magfrimp Enterprise, which were adjudged the best among their league of distributors, were also rewarded with 407 Tata Trucks.

Primus Services Limited, Planiter Enterprise and Kwaapons were also recognized for their excellent performance and contribution to the growth of the business.

Commenting on the awards, the winners expressed appreciation to Guinness Ghana, pledging to work hard in the coming years.