Business & Finance | 17 October 2016 13:41 CET

Nana Beats Mahama In Facebook Rankings

By Daily Guide
Nana Addo in a handshake with President Mahama
Nana Addo in a handshake with President Mahama


The popularity of the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo keeps soaring on a daily basis.

Facebook followers of Nana Addo reached over 1 million yesterday, Sunday, October 16, 2016.

Nana Addo’s Facebook likes as at yesterday were 1,053,010, surpassing President John Dramani Mahama, who recorded 1,042,867 likes.

The NPP flagbearer is leading President Mahama with over 10,143 likes on Facebook despite the fact that a huge amount of money has been spent on advertising the president  online, as the December 7 general elections draw closer.

It appears Nana Addo’s ‘Change’ agenda has been accepted by many Ghanaians, who are religiously following him on Facebook.

By Cephas Larbi
[email protected]

people are alone because they built walls instead of bridges.
By: g.m borad
