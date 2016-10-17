DEPUTY DEFENCE Minister, Ken Adjei, has stated that the security agencies are ready to play crucial roles to ensure that a peaceful atmosphere continues to prevail in the country before, during and after the December polls.

He has consequently charged the electorate, especially the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in the Ashanti Region, to go out in their numbers and vote massively for President Mahama to win the election.

Mr. Adjei disclosed that the president is determined to protect the relative peace in the country and so he (Mahama) had tasked the security agencies to do their best to make sure that Ghana's peace is intact.

The deputy defence minister was addressing a colossal number of NDC supporters in the Ashanti Region during the party's campaign launch, which was held at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi on Saturday.

Mr. Adjei stated categorically that nobody or group could take the law into their hands and disturb the peace of the state during the elections, urging the people to have confidence in the security agencies “because they are fully prepared.”

He charged, “Go out in your numbers and vote for President Mahama and the NDC parliamentary candidates to continue to steer the affairs of the state because you will be protected by the security agencies.”

He said President Mahama had done more than enough to merit a second term in political office, charging the NDC supporters to visit the various communities in the country and preach the president's 'good works' to them.

Mr. Adjei noted that the outcome of the December 7 elections would determine the future of the youth of the country.

He said the country had witnessed landmark growth since President Mahama assumed the highest office of the land four years ago, stating that the NDC ought to be maintained in office to take the country to the Promised Land.

He urged the NDC supporters to unite as one family with a common destiny and work tirelessly so as to ensure that President Mahama secures a resounding first round victory.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

