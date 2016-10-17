Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
17 October 2016

Police investigates Kessben's Confidence Baah's death

By CitiFMonline

Police have commenced investigations into the death of host of Kessben FM’s ‘Breaking News’ programme, Confidence Eric Kwadwo Baah.

General Manager of the radio station, Andrew Danso Aninkora revealed this on the Citi Breakfast Show.

Confidence who has been hosting other flagship programmes both on Kessben TV and Radio died over the weekend.

Mr. Aninkora was however unable to tell the actual cause of his death, saying  “reports indicate that Kwadwo  Baah died in his sleep.”

He further added that investigations are underway to establish the cause of his death.

Asked whether Baah’s girlfriend had been picked up to assist the Police with their investigations, Mr. Aninkora said “some people are assisting the Police with their investigation but I don’t know if his girlfriend has been picked up.”

Tributes have been pouring in since the death of the journalist.

A popular Kumasi sports presenter Anthony Ackon Hammond, eulogized his friend and colleague on Facebook over the weekend, saying :”Confidence K Baah why???????????? Even yesterday he did breaking news after sports ali asked him confidence are u married n do u have kids he said i wont answer it not knowing death was staring at him.”


By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

