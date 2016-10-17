The New Patriotic (NPP) Member of Parliament for Madina constituency, Boniface Abubakar Saddique has discredited the campaign launch of the incumbent National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament, Alhaji Amadu Sorogho, describing it as 'tickling themselves' over .

He said the outcome of the campaign event was an indication the Member of Parliament had lost the Parliamentary seat.

He said he was not worried over the huge turn out by supporters at the launch as that will only inspire more votes for the NPP in the area.

“Everything that they were saying, they were tickling themselves and laughing just to make joy of it but I am not worried at all. This is what will even ginger me and give me more votes because what transpired at the market site tells everybody that the man [Sorogho] has lost the ground, the NPP candidate told Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show.

Boniface Abubakar Saddique also accused the NDC in the constituency of bussing supporters from other constituencies to the campaign grounds to create the impression that he had huge following in the constituency.

“Bussing people from Adenta and other places and bring them to showcase to people that you have following, unfortunately no, I don't do that. I want natural support and not artificial support,” he said.

He noted that he had great plans for the constituency and its certain he will give the 3-time Member of Parliament a “run for his money”.

Saddique who is a former Member of Parliament for the East Gonja constituency and Minister under the Kufuour led NPP administration said claims by Amadu Sorogho of some developments in the area including the Madina market were false as most of the developmental projects in the area were spearheaded by other stakeholders other than the MP himself.

He said residents of Madina will vote out the NDC parliamentarian in the upcoming December polls to make way for him to come to power because of his competence and demonstration in other capacities as a great leader.

“I was the Minister for Manpower, Youth and Employment, didn't you see a change in this country? I introduced youth employment in Ghana and I was a man on the field, I knew it. And I made sure that the youth of this country get their quota so people know what Boniface can do for Madina. I have a vision, and my vision is to ensure the economic and social transformation of the good people of Madina.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana