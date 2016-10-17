Niger repels attack on prison where 'terrorists' held

Niamey (AFP) - Armed forces in Niger repelled a pre-dawn attack Monday on a prison where "terrorists", notably from neighbouring Mali, are being held, the country's interior minister said.

Mohamed Bazoum said the prison in Koutoukale, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of the capital Niamey, came under attack at 4 am (0300 GMT). "The enemy was repelled, leaving behind several dead wearing explosive belts," he said on social media.