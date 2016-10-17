Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Africa | 17 October 2016 11:30 CET

Niger repels attack on prison where 'terrorists' held

By Patrick FORT
Soldiers guard a checkpoint in the Niger capital Niamey. By Issouf Sanogo (AFP/File)
Soldiers guard a checkpoint in the Niger capital Niamey. By Issouf Sanogo (AFP/File)

Niamey (AFP) - Armed forces in Niger repelled a pre-dawn attack Monday on a prison where "terrorists", notably from neighbouring Mali, are being held, the country's interior minister said.

Mohamed Bazoum said the prison in Koutoukale, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of the capital Niamey, came under attack at 4 am (0300 GMT). "The enemy was repelled, leaving behind several dead wearing explosive belts," he said on social media.

