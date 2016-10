A flare-up in violence in South Sudan this month is raising fears that a fragile peace deal reached last year will be derailed, re-igniting the war that has engulfed the country since 2013. By Peter Martell (AFP/File)

Malakal (South Sudan) (AFP) - At least 56 rebels and four government soldiers were killed over the weekend as heavy clashes erupted in northeastern South Sudan, an army spokesman said Monday.

"The dead bodies of the rebels confirmed after count was 56 ... on our side we lost four SPLA fighters and twenty were wounded," said Sudan People's Liberation Army spokesman Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang.