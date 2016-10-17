Confidence Eric Kwadwo Baah, host of Kessben FM’s award winning programme ‘Breaking News’ has been confirmed dead.

General Manager of the radio station, Andrew Danso Aninkora confirmed his demise on the Citi Breakfast Show.

Mr. Aninkora was however unable to tell the actual cause of his death, saying “reports indicate that Kwadwo Baah died in his sleep.”

He further added that investigations are underway to establish the cause of his death.

Asked whether Baah’s girlfriend had been picked up to assist the Police with their investigations, Mr. Aninkora said “some people are assisting the Police with their investigation but I don’t know if his girlfriend has been picked up.”

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana