Catholic Bishops commend EC for stringent election measures

The Catholic Bishops Conference has commended the country's Electoral Commission (EC) for the stringent measures it has put in place to ensure a free, fair and credible election.

The Conference said the EC is doing what is right to ensure a peaceful election come December.

This comes about a week after the EC disqualified some thirteen (13) presidential aspirants from the upcoming presidential elections for inappropriately filling their nomination forms.

Although some of the parties have challenged the EC's decision, saying it was not based on law and it was an act to victimize some candidates, the Catholic Bishops Conference said it indicates the Commission was firm.

“The integrity and success of the forthcoming elections depend primarily on the Electoral Commission and we call on Ghanaians to repose trust and confidence in the work of the Electoral Commission throughout the period of elections,” it said.

A communiqué issued by the Conference after its annual Plenary Assembly in Tamale in the Northern Region called on politicians to desist from the temptation of vote buying in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections which they said had the potential of jeopardizing the credibility of the elections.

“Such practice is an insult to the intelligence and dignity of the unsuspecting voters. We call for a stop to such acts of vote buying and also entreat the electorate to desist from yielding to such needless enticements.”

The Catholic Bishops' Conference one week Plenary Assembly was held under the theme: “Reconciliation with God, humanity and nature in the year of mercy.”

Most Reverend Philip Naameh, Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale was elected as the new President of the Conference at the Assembly.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana