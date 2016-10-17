Mahama begins 5-day Volta Regional tour today

President John Dramani Mahama will today begin a five day campaign tour of the Volta Region to canvass votes for the 2016 general elections.

He will tour more than ten constituencies in the region and introduce the various National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidates to the residents.

President Mahama, who is seeking reelection last Thursday ended the second leg of his campaign tour in the Greater Accra Region.

The NDC Volta Regional Youth Organizer, of the NDC, Egypt Kudoto, told Citi News residents are anxious to receive the President.

He said President Mahama will begin the tour from the Kpando constituency where he is expected to commission a major water project for the people before visiting the others constituencies.

He said that some specific constituencies have been planned to hold mini rallies that the President will grace and introduce some parliamentary candidates.

The President is also expected to visit the Biakoye constituency where he will commission one of the 200 community day Senior High Schools he promised in his 2012 election manifesto.

Other constituencies the President will visit as part of his tour of the Region are Dambai and Krachi West.

Volta residents threaten to welcome Mahama with demo

In a related development, ahead of the President's tour of the Volta Region, residents along the Asikuma-Kpeve stretch of the eastern corridor roads are threatening to welcome him with a demonstration to express their dissatisfaction over the delays in the construction works on the road.

Started in the late President John Evans Atta Mills' government, the Eastern Corridor road which traverse five regions in the country was to among other things open up business in that corridor by enhancing transportation of goods and services.

The residents in a statement copied to citifmonline.com indicated their action is to impress upon the President to take urgent steps to fix the roads.



–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana