Project to improve fracture care launched

The Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons in collaboration with the AO Alliance Foundation, an NGO has launched a project dubbed: “ Paediatric Fracture Solutions for Ghana,” to reduce disability from paediatric musculoskeletal fracture.

The aim of the project is to reduce morbidity and mortality from paediatric fracture through prevention education and by improving the clinical care provided by doctors, nurses, allied healthcare workers and primary caregivers.

The project is also to instil knowledge of trauma prevention strategies among parents and primary caregivers as well as to provide appropriate fracture care education for various traditional and medical providers at the various levels of care referral.

It was funded by UBS Optimus Foundation.

Professor Chris Colton, Former President of AO Foundation said globally, five million people die from injuries every year and a staggering 90 per cent of these deaths occur in low-and middle -income countries.

Prof Colton noted that in Ghana, where a quarter of the population was 10 years or younger, unintentional injury accounted for 37 deaths per 100,000 children under age 14 in 2010.

He said statistics revealed that in Ghana, almost half of families did not seek care for an injured child and that in Kumasi, one third of the injured never receive medical care at a clinic or hospital.

Prof Colton, also a Paediatric Surgeon observed that the role of traditional bonesetters due to accepted traditions and poverty had led to poor outcomes, including paediatric amputations, a devastating but preventable clinical outcome.

He said the Foundation recognised that reducing the burden of paediatric injury and fractures demanded both injury prevention and improvements in trauma and fracture care.

Prof Jacob Plange-Rhule, Rector of Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons said the outcome of the project was to develop the skills and motivation of healthcare workers using available resources for paediatric fracture care.

He said the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital would provide clinical training of healthcare staff in the management of childhood injuries.

A statement on behalf of the Ministry of Health commended the Foundation for the initiative and expressed government commitment to support the project in providing access and quality healthcare for Ghanaians.