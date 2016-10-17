Kasapreko dominates beverage industry at CIMG awards

Kasapreko has proved its dominance in both the manufacturing and beverage industry as the company took home two key awards at the just-ended Chartered Institute Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) awards ceremony held in Accra.

The Ghanaian-owned total beverage maker on the night was adjudged the CIMG Manufacturing Company of The Year as its product Alomo Silver was also named the Product of The Year.

“These awards are in recognition of your excellence in strategic marketing in the areas of marketing insights, marketing strategy and planning, implementing marketing programmes, measuring marketing effectiveness, brand development and management, managing your corporate reputation right down to managing marketing teams and your CSR programmes for the year 2015,” the CIMG said in a citation.

Commenting on the awards, Marketing Manager of Kasapreko, Gerald Bonsu said the company strives on excellence coupled with innovation and new technology to reach greater heights.

Mr Bonsu dedicated the two awards to its cherished consumers and all stakeholders for supporting Kasapreko over the past two decades.

In 2015, Kasapreko boosted its production lines by installing a $70 million factory facility expanding into the production of water, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and ready-to-drink (RTD) products.

Alomo Silver which was introduced into the beverage market in January 2015 is a blend of carefully selected tropical plant extracts based on a secret family recipe, scientifically processed to ensure your body receives the herbs the way nature intended.

Last year, the Kasapreko’s ‘AlomoSankwan’ was named Brand Activation Programme of the Year.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com