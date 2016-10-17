Guinness Ghana rewards key distributors

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited has held its annual Key Distributor Conference at the Volta Serene Hotel, Ho, to celebrate and reward deserving distributors as well as strategise for the current financial year.

The theme for this year’s conference, “Taking Over Territories” progressed from the previous year’s theme, “Winning through Solid Partnership”.

Sales Director of GGBL, Luck Ochieng, underscored the importance of the annual conference, noting that the brewery’s distributors are its key partners and hence the need to meet with them and evaluate performance and partnership to ensure Guinness Ghana delivers the best product and experience to consumers.

“We also use this opportunity to celebrate our best performing distributors for the past year which is true to our purpose of celebrating life everyday, everywhere. I am encouraged by the passion and commitment we share with our distributors to maintain and extend our leadership in Ghana’s beverage industry," he said.

Boakye Yiadom Ricky Limited based in Kumasi, was adjudged the best Key Distributor for 2016 for delivering exceptional performance.

He was presented with a 709 Tata Truck whiles Lesken Enterprise located in Bolgatanga was adjudged the 2nd best key distributor and took home a 407 Tata Truck as well. Double Cee Enterprise from Koforidua placed 3rd and also took home GH¢15,000 worth of office furniture.

‘Aspet A’ Company Limited and Magfrimp Enterprise were also awarded 407 Tata Trucks for being the best amongst their league of distributors. Primus Services Limited, Planiter Enterprise, and Kwaapons were also recognised for their performance and contribution to the growth of the business.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com