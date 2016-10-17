National Cardio Centre gets GH¢70,000 support from Awake Water

Awake Purified Drinking Water, a product of Kasapreko Company Limited (KCL) has made another donation of GHc70,000 to the National Cardiothoracic Centre, Korle Bu, exceeding its annual donation package of Ghc100,000 for the year 2016.

The company has this year made a total cash donation of GHc120,000 to the Cardio Centre to support economically disadvantage patients who cannot afford medical care for heart transplants, heart surgeries, and any other forms of heart disease.

Presenting the cheque to officials of the Cardio Centre at a short ceremony held October 14, 2016, Mr Benjamin Owusu, a Lead Distributor of Awake Water said “We are making a cash donation of GHc70,000, the biggest so far of our donations. This amount coupled with our previous cash donations will amount to GHc120,000 for only this year, fulfilling our promise of making GHc100,000 donation to the Cardio Centre annually”.

According to Mr. Owusu, Awake Water introduced the One4Life charity initiative because the company empathizes with the patients, especially the children, who seek care at the Centre.

The charity initiative ensures that part of the profit from Awake Water is donated to the National Cardio Center regularly.

The company believes the initiative will boost the Center's effort to assist patients who cannot afford to pay their medical bills.

Receiving the donation, Dr. Lawrence Sereboe, the Director of the National Cardio Centre thanked the management of Kasapreko for the donation and assured that “every donation received is accounted for”.

DrSereboe said so far six heart patients have benefited from the Awake Water initiative adding that their surgeries cost thousands of Ghana cedis.

Founder of Kasapreko Company, Dr. Kwabena Adjei also gave the Centre a cheque of GHc10,000 which was the last tranche of the GHc60,000 pledge to the Centre within a period of six months.

