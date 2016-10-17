Gov't to pay for treatment of electrocuted Ho nursing students

Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia, has promised that government will foot the entire medical bills of eight students of Ho Nursing Training College in the Volta Region who were electrocuted on Sunday.

The students are currently receiving treatment at the Ho Regional Hospital.

The students were electrocuted while helping to re-position a canopy on the campus of the college ahead of the commissioning of a classroom block.

They fell unconscious after the metal frame of the canopy they were re-positioning came into contact with a live electric line.

Mr Segbefia witnessed the incident himself.

“At the time when we left them [at the hospital], they were receiving the best of treatment available,” the Minister told Joy News.

The Minister commended trainee nurses at the Ho Regional Hospital for their effort to save the lives of their colleagues.

The one-storey classroom complex that was to be commissioned has a 400-seater capacity classroom, a laboratory, a staff common room, conference rooms, five offices, and other ancillary facilities.

The project was funded with the District Assembly Common fund, Social intervention Fund from the Ministry of Finance and contributions from benevolent organisations including banks.