Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has touted the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) 2016 manifesto as a document with more superior policies and programmes than that of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He criticised the NPP manifesto as promising to do what President John Mahama was already implementing under his ‘Changing Lives, Transforming Ghana’ agenda.

“Let me remind the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo, that when they say their manifesto that when a mother of a sick child goes to the hospital she cannot access National Health Insurance, he is begging the issue. Let Nana Addo and the NPP be told that children are exempted from paying for NHIS,“ he said.

Haruna Iddrisu was addressing supporters of the NDC at a campaign launch of the incumbent Member of Parliament for Sagnerigu Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini.

The NPP last week launched its manifesto, promising to, among other things, create jobs and implement social protection programmes to enhance the social and economic lives of Ghanaians.

The Tamale South legislator, who is also the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, noted that President Mahama through the energy sector levy was already paying off the public debt, something the NPP has promised to do if it wins the December 7 polls.

He said the claims by the NPP that the daily minimum wage has declined under the current government was false, stressing that no worker in Ghana has been paid below the national minimum wage which is currently pegged at GH¢8.08.