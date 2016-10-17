Two Ghanaians appointed to head top positions on ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme

Two Ghanaians have been appointed as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Council of Bureaux and Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of Ecowas Brown Card Scheme at the just ended 33rd Ordinary Session of the Council of Bureaux of the Scheme held in Accra.

Managing Director of Millennium Insurance Company, Godfred Djane, is the new Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Council of Bureaux, while Winfred Dodzi of Ghana Insurers Association is the new Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of Ecowas Brown Card Scheme.

The two appointments were made on Thursday, October 13, 2016.

Mr. Djane, who took over from Mr. Léopold Keita, was sworn into office on during the closing dinner dance of the 3-day conference at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra. The conference started on October 11.

The new Secretary General appointment takes effect in January 2017.

Mr Djane promised to work tirelessly towards the realization of the noble objectives of the scheme as envisaged by the founding fathers which we have all been striving to achieve over the years.

“The deliberations over the past three days brought to the fore some of the pressing challenges facing the Brown Card scheme, especially with respect to our relations with the ECOWAS Commission and the poor state of finances of the Permanent Secretariat as well as the various National Bureaux. In this regard, I wish to reiterate my commitment to work assiduously with my team to seek new ideas and initiatives to bring a lasting solution to these challenges,” he said.

The Conference was under the theme “The Relationship between the ECOWAS Commission and its Established Institutions and Agencies: The Case of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme”,

Member countries who attended the 3-day Conference were: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea-Conakry, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor