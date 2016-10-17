Encroachers endangering lives of Tamasco students

Students and teachers of Tamale senior high school (Tamasco) are living in perpetual fear as the siege of armed robbers, drug peddlers and scammers who have taken over the area is endangering the lives.

The Headmaster of the school, Shaibu Wilberforce Adams, said an abandoned house near the Tamale Polytechnic forest has become the haven for these criminals who attack people at night.

Presenting the headmaster’s report at the 65th anniversary and 22nd speech and prize giving day celebration of the school, Mr Wilberforce Adams revealed that in the last three weeks, three of his staff had their bungalows robbed.

He appealed to the chiefs and other traditional rulers within the Sagnarigu Constituency to protect the school from encroachers.

According to him, several efforts by the school to build a wall around the school have been met with fierce resistance by people who have turned the school as their routes.

The headmaster said they had erected the wall five times, which had been pushed down five times.

Mr Wilberforce Adams added that lands of the school have also been encroached upon and are used for commercial activities like a bus terminal, drinking spots among others. This he said is affecting teaching and learning in the school.

The headmasters also expressed worry about the rate at which motorbikes and cars knock down pedestrians in the school adding the school has become routes for political campaigners and musical launch campaigners.

He, however, pledged the school’s commitment to ensuring the school is walled to protect the student and also ensure discipline.

The condition of most of the dormitories and teachers quarters, which have become death trap was also mentioned by the headmaster and he appealed for interventions to renovate these building.

Despite the school’s challenges the school continues to chalk some successes in the field of sports and academics.

The school scored 96 percent pass in the last WASSCE examination.

The headmaster said they presented 700 students for the exams with 547 qualifying into tertiary institutions with one student scoring straight eight A’s, another had seven A’s and two others scoring six A’s.

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Marietta Brew Appiah, an alumnus who represented the President appealed to old students of Tamasco in Accra where the head porters (kayaye) menace is high to intervene and support government to reduce the canker.

She encouraged the student body to take their studies seriously in order to take up key positions in the future.

Several dignitaries including the first school prefect and headmaster of Tamasco, Alhaji Rahimu Gbadamosi, graced the occasion.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) vice-presidential, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, handed over an ambulance in fulfillment of an earlier promise he made to the school.

