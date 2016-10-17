Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) Marks The 47th World Standards Day

The Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) has marked the 47th World Standards Day on the theme: “Standards Build Trust.”

The day is set aside to honour people who have worked to develop standards that facilitate trade, technological advancement, and also to create awareness on the value of upholding the right standards in all spheres of human endeavour.

Mr George Ben Crentsil, Executive Director of GSA said the theme was chosen to throw light on the fact that, there was the need to ensure that the quality of goods and services are not compromised in order to gain trust.

He said maintaining high standards generated trust because it made consumers certain that they were paying for reliable returns.

Dr Crentsil said the requirements specified in standards for products and services, promoted quality, safety, reliability, efficiency and effectiveness, adding that this was crucial to ensuring trust and harmony in global trade and service provision.

”Let us all throw a challenge to be quality conscious,” the Executive Director said.

Mr Abdul-Karim Lukman, the Chairman for the occasion, said the Day was an opportunity to educate and to work on how to improve products and services in the country.

He said by doing so, prospective consumers would increase their patronage, which would in turn promote the provision of goods and services, thereby generating more revenue for the country.

Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Minister of Trade and Industry was the special guest of honour for the occassion, and officially launched the programme.

-GNA