The Member of Parliament for the Ho Central constituency of the Volta region, Mr. Benjamin Kpodo has admonished residents of the area to desist from actions which seem to project President John Mahama and his NDC government in a bad light.

According to him, the situation where constituents resort to protests and agitations, to demand one project or the other in their communities, only tend to embarrass the president, whose administration, he said was already delivering a lot of development in the constituency.

Mr. Kpodo gave the admonition at the commissioning of a Ghc 1.2 million two-storey classroom block at the Ho Nursing Training College on Saturday and said, “we’re children of President John Mahama and we are part of his larger number of children in the country. We in this community have benefited a lot in various ways.”

He added: “It is true we need many more things to develop our communities, let us ask the president but let us ask with humility and patience. Let us stop embarrassing the president, he is doing a lot for us. We can still ask for more but let’s do so with humility.”

The Ho central constituency, which is the second largest in terms of voter population in the Volta region, has witnessed pockets of agitations for development projects by some communities in recent times.

Among them was a demand by traditional leaders of Takla, Kpenoe and Hodzo, for an immediate fixing of a 19km road connecting their areas to the regional capital, Ho.

Their agitation seem to have yielded some result, as a contractor has since moved in to work on the road.

