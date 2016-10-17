The NPP Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa South in the Eastern region Kofi Okyere Agyekum has called on the electorate not to vote for parliamentary aspirants who are not married and jobless in the upcoming polls.

According to him, such individuals are careless and cannot appreciate the true plight of families.

The insinuation, according to Starr News' Eastern regional correspondent, Kojo Ansah is targeted at the MP's main contender from the ruling NDC Abigail Elorm Mensah, who is not married.

Speaking at his campaign launch at Osino Saturday Mr. Okyere Agyekum said because he was self-employed before assuming the seat, he has judiciously used the MP’s common fund to develop the area.

“We are changing for a better government ,we are changing to change the sky rocketing fees at the colleges of education , We are changing for a government which will bring free SHS , free education at the teacher training colleges and Nursing training colleges.

“Let me tell you something , I am almost eight years on this seat as MP, but I can tell you for a fact that I have provided developmental projects in all communities,…. I was self-accomplished before I became MP, I had my mansion, I had my Benz, I am not bragging ,I didn’t use your monies to do all these , so don’t vote for anyone who is unemployed, who is not married, he will not understand your problems and will use your monies for her needs”

-starrfmonline