Health | 17 October 2016 00:41 CET

Ho Nursing Students Hospitalized After Electric Shock

By Daily Guide

At least five students of the Ho Nursing Training College in the Volta region narrowly escaped death Saturday when a canopy they were carrying incidentally came into contact with a high tension electricity transmission line.

The students, according to Starr News sources, were relocating the canopy in preparation for the inauguration of a two-storey classroom block in the school, when the metallic tip of the canopy touched one of the electric lines, throwing them immediately onto the ground in the state of unconsciousness.

The incident led to a near pandemonium, as some of their colleagues quickly rushed to the scene in an attempt to resuscitate them.

They were later rushed to the Ho Regional Hospital, a few meters away from the school.

“The students were moving a canopy to another location, and then all of a sudden, they fell flat on the ground semi-unconscious. Their shoes were sparking fire, so some of their colleagues rushed to pull off their shoes. There and then the school pick-up with another vehicle came to take them to the hospital,” an eyewitness narrated to Starr News.

The incident nearly marred the planned inauguration of the facility, initiated by the Ho central MP Benjamin Kpodo.

Mr. Alex Segbefia, the Minister of Health who was at the hospital earlier with the MP and other dignitaries, told the gathering that the students were responding to treatment and also assured of government's resolve to cater for their medical expenses.

-starrfmonline

