General News | 16 October 2016 23:06 CET

Have faith in Ghana like outsiders do - President Mahama urges

By MyJoyOnline

President John Dramani Mahama says there are indications that outsiders have faith in Ghana than Ghanaians themselves.

According to Mr. Mahama, outsiders appreciate what Ghana is doing and believe Ghana is on the right track to becoming "one of the countries that are going to emerge in Africa."

The President made this comment when he worshiped with the Holy Ghost Temple of International Central Gospel Church in Adentan on Sunday.

President Mahama believes a country can become the best when its citizens work hard and have faith in the programmes initiated by its government to make the country better.

"I feel very proud to be the President of Ghana when I go outside to any International arena, the respect with which Ghana is held makes me very proud to be the president of this country," he indicated.

The unfortunate thing, he said, is that there is a majority of cynics "who believe that their lives can never get better...our nation can never get better...the extreme end of it is when somebody argues and says, why did we become an independent nation, we should have stayed under the Queen of England."

But the President who described himself as a "born optimist," believes that if Ghana continues to work hard on the right track, "this nation will not only be a model of democracy but will be a model of economic prosperity in West Africa."

President Mahama also explained that the construction of Senior High Schools across the country is not necessarily for political reasons.

He said it is an opportunity for the over 60,000 Junior High School graduates who might have ended their education at that level and an equal opportunity to attain their goals in higher education.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

