Come together - CPP urges disqualified candidates of Nkrumahist parties

The CPP National Chairman has called on Nkrumahist parties whose presidential candidates were disqualified, to join forces with the party for the 2016 general elections.

Professor Edmund Delle believes if the parties join forces, they will win the upcoming general elections.

Presidential candidates of 12 political parties including the Progressive People's Party's (PPP), the National Democratic Party (NDP) and All People's Congress (APC) were all disqualified by the Electoral Commission (EC) for various reasons.

Some of the aggrieved parties who have described the decision by the EC as unfair have already filed suits against the commission.

The CPP was the only Nkrumahist party amongst the four who survived the mass disqualification last week.

Professor Delle in an Interview with Joy News said the CPP is eager to partner their brothers in other parties to forge a united front to win the 2016 General Elections.

He said one problem of the smaller parties who contest the elections is their inability to unite.

"Even if the time is very short that we are not able to have a united front, at least on the ground with the parliamentary seats, we should be able to join forces to win," Professor Delle urged.

Citing a merger between CPP and the People's National Convention (PNC) in the Talensi by-election in July 2015, Professor Delle called on the smaller parties to form formidable forces in constituencies where others have better chances of winning.

"...We did not stand when we realized that PNC had a very good candidate, CPP we said no we are there to support you and we supported them and then the candidate did so well," he indicated.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com