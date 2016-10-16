Garment manufacturers trains on WRAP certification

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA - The USAID/West Africa Trade and Investment Hub has organised a-day's Worldwide Response Accredited Production (WRAP) certification workshop for garment manufacturers in Accra.

The workshop is to provide information about WRAP's certification to export-ready apparel companies from Ghana, Nigeria, Benin and Cote d'lvoire.

Madam Carol Adoum, the Chief of Party, Trade Hub, speaking at the workshop said it was part of the USAID/West Africa Trade and Investment Hub's efforts at making West African garment manufacturers internationally competitive.

She said WRAP certification, therefore, was becoming important for West African garment and textile exporters as it demonstrates a company's commitment towards socially and environmentally ethical standards.

She said many international apparel retailers required that the manufacturers from whom they source have the certification.

The Chief of Party said the expert would assist the manufacturing companies to identify the steps the companies needed to take to become certified.

She urged participants to take advantage of the opportunity to make Africa a model for others.

Mr Clay Hickson, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, WRAP said being socially responsible was important in any business operation.

He said the certification would demonstrate a company's commitment to social and environmental ethical standard.

'WRAP certification has the potential to open new markets to West African garment and textile operators,' he added.

He said the certification also required garment manufacturing companies to be compliant in key areas related to their operations like social, environmental and occupational health factors.

He said sustainability and social compliance certification has become increasingly important aspects of supply chain management in apparel global value chain.

Mr Hickson said WRAP has principles including compliance with the local laws, prohibition of forced and child labour, hour of work, compensation and benefits, health and safety, customs compliance, environment, security and freedom of association and collective bargaining.

He said with the certification process, there was an application, self-assessment, monitoring, evaluation and certification processes.

The Hub works in close coordination with a network of private sector partners and public institutions to reduce poverty, raise incomes, add jobs and increase food security by expanding trade.

GNA