Court declines jursidiction over incest case

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA - Emmanuel Worlanyo Agbenu a 41- year teacher who was accused of sexual engagements with his daughter and subjecting her to commit three abortions had appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Agbenu charged for incest, unlawful abortion and assault, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku declined jurisdiction of the case and asked that the docket should be forwarded to the Chief Justice for further action.

Agbenu claimed he had been arrested on a number of occasions and granted bail and was affecting his work and the family. He however prayed the court to admit him to bail.

Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police A. A. Annor said the accused person who is a resident of Papase number two near Kasoa, is a father of three.

Prosecution contended that the accused person had allegedly abused his daughter sexually and made her to conduct three abortions in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

According to prosecution Agbenu on February 17, this year also allegedly assaulted his daughter and as a result she lost her teeth.

