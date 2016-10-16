NDC targets 1.5 million votes in Ashanti Region

Kumasi, Oct.16, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is targeting 1.5 million votes in the Ashanti Region in the December 7, elections.

He said investigations conducted by the Party in the Region indicated that the NDC was likely to secure the 1.5million votes rather than one million votes it initially targeted.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur made this known when he addressed supporters at the launched of the Ashanti Regional Campaign Task Force at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi.

The Task Force, which has Mr Andy Osei Okrah, Deputy Regional Minister as its Coordinator include Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, Member of Parliament for Asawase and Mr Kwame Peprah, former Minister of Finance.

In the 2012 elections, President John Mahama obtained 612,616 votes representing 28.35 per cent of total valid votes cast in the region. His main challenger, Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) garnered 1.531, 152 representing 70.86 per cent of the votes cast.

Vice President Amissah Arthur charged the Party foot soldiers to embark on vigorous campaign in the region for the NDC to even go beyond the vote target.

He said the NDC government's achievements in the region in terms of developmental projects such as roads, Kumasi airport facelift, provision of water was unmatched.

Vice President Amissah Arthur referred to the Kejetia market project in the Kumasi metropolis as the largest in Africa.

Mr Kofi Adams, National Organiser and Campaign Coordinator of the NDC said the Party would achieve the set target.

Mr John Alexander Ackon, Regional Minister stated that the NPP's promise of one-district, one-factory was unrealistic.

He said the NDC's policy of providing for the specific needs of every district was the best way to go.

